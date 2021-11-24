Longridge pupils removed from normal lessons due to 'extreme' haircuts

In a letter addressed to parents and carers of pupils who attend the school, Deputy Headteacher Mr A Nelson said: "Today it has been necessary to remove two pupils from normal lessons and place them in internal exclusion for 'extreme' haircuts.

"The word 'extreme' was at the discretion of the Senior Leadership Team.

"In an attempt to prevent further instances I wanted to explain that these pupils had 'skinfade' haircuts."

The letter further detailed that the haircut was deemed 'extreme' in that it exposed bare skin from the neckline to partway up their head and that there was an 'extreme' difference between the length of the shaved part and the hair that remained on top.

"It is the responsibility of our pupils to inform their barber of our rules and policies in school prior to having a haircut."

The letter further advised that pupils do not request 'skin fades' but rather request that the clippers for their haircut are set to a minimum of grade 2.

What is a skin fade haircut?

Skin fades are the cuts that begin almost right down the skin at the back of the neck and slowly (or quickly) taper to longer hair as it works up your head.

There are several types of fades ranging from low, medium and high.

A spokesman for the school said: "St Cecilias has always promoted high standards of uniform and encourages pupils to be the very best they can be.

"We have a governor and parental agreed school uniform policy, that includes hair style, which all pupils and their families are made aware of when they join the school and is published on our website.