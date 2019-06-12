Longridge Field Day powers on whatever the weather

Longridge residents young and old proved every cloud has a silver lining.

When the annual field day dawned with downpours arrangements were swiftly made to transfer the crowning of new Field Day Queen Olivia Laker and the display by pupils from the Janet Sutcliffe School of Dancing and other highlights to the Civic Hall. Side stalls and refreshment stalls were also transferred to the Civic car park, where judging of the veteran cars which were driven in the parade also took place.

Fun on a field day circus themed float

If sunshine was lacking, the parade itself lit up the townwith a kaleidoscope of colour.The parade was accompanied by the rousing sounds of three bands including Longridge Band.

This year’s floats and fancy dress entries were inventive and fun with themes ranging from circus time to the 150th anniversary of St Wilfrid’s.

Field day organising committee member Jeff Laker said: “It was a great turnout from everybody to show their appreciation for all the floats, which were colourful and vibrant. We’d like to thank the Civic Hall for allowing us to use it.”

New queen Olivia, 12, has taken in the parade since she was two. Her attendants for 2019 are Georgia Conroy, Martha McCormick, Anna Barton, Abigail Newton and Lisa Heaton, flower girls are Ellie McManus and Roxy Atkinson and page boy is Matthew Heaton.

Braving the weather to judge the vintage car display which was organised by Tom Bond (pictured fourth from left)

The winner of best decorated house/shop North West Air Ambulance with Alice in Wonderland; 2nd: Tap & Vent with Pirates; 3rd: Halcyon Days with Save the Planet.

Time for tea in Wonderland

Time to join the circus

One of the vintage cars which was driven in the parade