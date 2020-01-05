Literary lovers asked to have some pun and name Lancashire's new mobile libraries

Literature lovers of all ages are being asked to help name Lancashire County Council's new mobile libraries.

The county council's six-strong mobile library fleet is being totally replaced, with the first three vehicles expected to go into action in late February.

Now the library service is asking people to vote for their favourite names from a specially compiled shortlist.

Amongst those in the running are The Borrowers, Chitty Chitty Book Book, Great Transportations and Hardbacks of Notre Van.

People are being asked to choose from a shortlist of 11, with the top three names set to adorn the first three vehicles.

Everyone has until 5pm on Friday 17 January to get involved, with the winning names due to be announced the following week. The list of names are available at http://www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries, then follow the link to vote.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "We're hoping that people will join in and help us name our new mobile libraries.

"We've invested over £800k in these new vehicles which clearly demonstrates our commitment to this service.

"We know how much the mobile library service is valued by our customers, and in the last year alone nearly 113,000 books have been borrowed from our mobile libraries.

"They provide an important facility to some of the most rural parts of Lancashire, giving people the chance to borrow, renew or order books."

There are six operational mobile libraries which are based at Heysham, Garstang, Brierfield, Whalley, Clayton Green, and Ormskirk. Between them they make a total of 778 stops in communities across the county.

The vehicles based at Garstang, Clayton Green and Ormskirk will be the first vehicles being replaced.

The mobile libraries carry a wide range of books to suit all tastes. The titles are changed regularly, with new ones being added frequently. Books can also be ordered, just the same as in a static library. A variety of audio books and CD's are also available.

They are fully accessible for people with mobility problems and disabilities. Each vehicle is fitted with low rise stairs and a passenger lift for easy access so that customers can board to select their own books. An induction loop system is also available for people with hearing impairments.

New customers are always welcome and you can join simply by going to the vehicle to be signed up.

Anyone who lives in the UK can join a Lancashire library, either online or by visiting in person. Membership is free and there are no age restrictions.