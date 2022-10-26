Lightpool Festival 2022
Blackpool's award-winning Lightpool Festival is back at the tower ballroom providing two weeks of free to see entertainment for all.
By Emma Downey
39 minutes ago
The festival which takes place between October 15-30, boasts amazing light-based art installations from national and international artists, providing an intoxicating mix of light-base art installations, lasers, live performances and 3D projection shows.
Here are some pictures showcasing their talents.
