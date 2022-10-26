News you can trust since 1886
Lightpool Festival 2022

Blackpool's award-winning Lightpool Festival is back at the tower ballroom providing two weeks of free to see entertainment for all.

By Emma Downey
39 minutes ago

The festival which takes place between October 15-30, boasts amazing light-based art installations from national and international artists, providing an intoxicating mix of light-base art installations, lasers, live performances and 3D projection shows.

Here are some pictures showcasing their talents.

1. Lightpool Festival 2022

Getting ready to hit the high notes

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

2. Lightpool Festival 2022

Colourful dancers provided some of the entertainment

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

3. Lightpool Festival 2022

Dancers taking part in the Carnival of Light

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

4. Lightpool Festival 2022

Many spectators came to watch the Carnival of Light at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Blackpool
