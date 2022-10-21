Mother of two Courtney-Leigh Gibbons whose cancer had spread so bad she had to have her womb removed along with her uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, appendix and lymph nodes, meaning she cannot have any more children, is now on a one woman crusade to help others.

She told the Post: "A year ago I noticed unusual bleeding and spotting.

"When I went to the doctors the gynaecologist told me I wasn't allowed a smear due to my age and not to worry and it was something of nothing.

Courtney Leigh Gibbons, 24, from Leyland, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer, is on a mission to get the age required for a smear test lowered from 25 to 21

Picking up another patient's cancellation appointment, Courtney held her ground and managed to get into Royal Preston Hospital where she was seen at the colonoscopy department and finally diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The smear test age currently stands between 25-65, but Courtney is on a mission to change this to 21.

She said: "This could have prevented me from getting cancer which has now spread - and all because I was one year off the age range to have a smear.

"This needs to change and this is why I have set up a petition to help other women having to suffer the same fate.

Courtney wants to help other women from suffering the same fate

"I want to fight for women’s rights and for the government to make cervical screening available from 21 years old, not 25 as it is at the moment, including giving the NHS any extra funding needed to do this.

"My cancer was ignored and it has now spread – I feel that had I been able to have a smear my cancer would have been detected earlier."

How have things been going with Courtney since the last time she spoke to the Post?

Courtney wants doctors surgeries such as Whittle-le-Woods (pictured), to carry out smear teats on women from the age of 21

Courtney, who is mother to Kamiy and Ariah, added: "The hospital said they think I am cancer free which is great news but they can never be sure.

"Anyone who adds their name to this is also adding a voice that women should be free to make their own choices and decisions when it comes to their bodies.

"Together we can make a massive difference."