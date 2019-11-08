Leyland Soul DJs remembering war heroes with vintage 60s night in aid of Poppy Appeal

Step back in time and party like its 1969 as the Royal British Legion Club hosts a 60s night in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

DJ Clive Farley, of Farington, will spin vinyl hits with a team of Soul music maestros at a vintage night called Sixties-a-go-go. The party will offer the best of the era's pop, beat and rock tracks and will take place at the Lostock Hall Royal British Legion Club in Brownedge Road on Friday, November 29th, from 8pm to 12-30am.

Clive is organising the charity celebration with his fellow Poppy Soul Group members Julie Valentine, of Leyland, and Lancastrian Steve Lawson.

Clive said: "It means a great deal to me personally. I've never been in the army myself but when I was nine I lost a brother who died in a car accident but was serving in the forces. He meant a lot to me so I always want to support our armed forces.

He added: "Last year we ran a raffle to support the Poppy Appeal and collected more than £200 but this time we wanted to do something different."

The group, who aim to raise £350-400, have a huge collection of smash hits at their disposal.

"I've always been into music since I was a child and I have well over 1000 old pop records," Clive added.

The party-loving trio will play vinyl records from the late 50s to the early 70s, which nod towards the 60s. Hits will come from the likes of Chuck Berry, Pat Domino, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, The Searches, Cilla Black, Family and T. Rex.

"If someone wants to come dressed up in 60s outfits then we'd love to see it. No matter what, we're going to have a great night," Clive said.

The music fan, who has been organising soul nights since he was just 16, joined Soul Aid 20 years ago. The music group raised more than £120,000 in support of the Royal British Legion over its 15-year lifespan.

He then set up the Poppy Soul Group with Julie and Steve in September last year and the hit-spinning trio runs monthly soul nights at the Lostock Hall Royal British Legion Club.

Clive said: "More and more social clubs are disappearing but they offer a service to the public. I'm very supportive of them because they play a valuable role in the community."

Admission for the vintage night is £4 and donations for the appeal will be welcome, with all proceeds going to charity.

Text "1960 revisited" to 07492 407500 with your name and the number of tickets you require to secure entry. Admission could be payable on the night but is not guaranteed.