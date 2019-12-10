Leyland singer Will Pike wows X Factor judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger with Billie Eilish cover

Have your say

A Leyland teenager has wowed X Factor judges after appearing on the new format of the show.

Will Pike, from Leyland, appeared on Monday's (November 9) launch episode of new show X Factor: The Band, where he performed a stripped-down version of Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' in front of Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger.

18-year-old Will, who regularly gigs at nursing homes on weekends, wowed the duo to move through to the next stage of the competition to find the UK's next big boy or girl band.

Responding to Will's audition, Simon Cowell said: "That was a good song choice. Really good.

"My favourite groups I've ever worked with are people that know their own identity.

I love the fact that you came in as yourself today."

Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger reacting to Will Pike's audition on X Factor: The Band (Image: ITV)

Nicole, along with British DJ and producer Naughty Boy, added that they preferred Will's version of the song to that recorded by global superstar Justin Bieber.

"It totally worked," said Nicole.

"It was kind of strange and I like how you leaned in on us."

Simon added: "You're very likeable as well."

Simon Cowell holding Will Pike's audition form (Image: ITV)

In a video shown before his audition, Will was shown talking about his passion for music as well as footage of him gigging in a nursing home.

He said: "At the weekends I'll be gigging wherever, pubs, weddings - I even sing at a nursing home.

"[Nursing home residents] are brutally honest and probably the toughest crowd I've ever had. Maybe tougher than Simon!"