A worried local has explained how the local river Lostock in Leyland has become polluted for unknown reasons and wants the council to act on it.

The man who chose to remain anonymous said the river commonly shows a rainbow colour from the oil pollution and smells of chemicals.

He said: “I walk my dog down past this river every day and I used to let him off the lead, I can’t now because if he goes in the water he will be poisoned by the water.

The pollution is in the Lostock river in Leyland.

"There used to be ducks and all sorts in the river but everythings disappeared since the river became polluted. We just want it to be clean again, we shouldn’t have to deal with the smell when we’re just walking past.

On a video shown to the Post, we could see the river has recently shown to be rainbow coloured due to a substance in the water which the man says could be some sort of oil.

South Ribble council said: “The Environment Agency are the appropriate authority to respond to incidents of contamination of our main rivers, South Ribble Council have reported this direct to the EA and will request to receive updates.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Following reports of oil pollution on Lostock River in Leyland, our officers have been on site to take water samples and assess the impact of the pollution – this includes visiting local businesses and homes and working closely with United Utilities and the council.