While Amy Loftus swore she had heard a gunshot, Shannon Moon wrote: "Anyone know what the hell's going on thought we was in the war again..."

Andrea Cordell added: "Just drove off motorway to my folks and a couple of men were being arrested by the fuzz next to the hotel. Handcuffs and everything."

Teri Britton said: "Helicopter now circling over Bent Lane area and back towards the motorway."

Police were out on patrol in Leyland yesterday evening.

Bruce Spedding joked: "Boris having a private party and they are seeing who is attending."

Clearing up the confusion, a spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: Our team have patrolled all key hotspots both high viz and plain clothed. Stop searched three lads - one found with drugs. Assisted with several calls of youths causing problems.

"Just to clear the rumours circulating, there were no gunshots in Leyland tonight.