Leyland residents claim to have heard gunshots yesterday evening
Leyland residents voiced their concerns on social media yesterday evening, questioning why a police helicopter was hovering over the Bent Lane area, with one lady convinced she had heard a gunshot.
While Amy Loftus swore she had heard a gunshot, Shannon Moon wrote: "Anyone know what the hell's going on thought we was in the war again..."
Andrea Cordell added: "Just drove off motorway to my folks and a couple of men were being arrested by the fuzz next to the hotel. Handcuffs and everything."
Teri Britton said: "Helicopter now circling over Bent Lane area and back towards the motorway."
Bruce Spedding joked: "Boris having a private party and they are seeing who is attending."
Clearing up the confusion, a spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: Our team have patrolled all key hotspots both high viz and plain clothed. Stop searched three lads - one found with drugs. Assisted with several calls of youths causing problems.
"Just to clear the rumours circulating, there were no gunshots in Leyland tonight.
"The reason the helicopter and plenty of officers were around Leyland earlier this evening they were following a vehicle suspected to be stolen and had to chase the occupants on foot. They were arrested, however we cant give any more details whilst it is being investigated but we can assure you that this was concluded swiftly and safely and no guns."