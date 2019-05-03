Leyland man who previously did a marathon wearing a Rubik's cube played it straight at this year's London Marathon in aid of Rainbow House

A man who had previously completed a marathon wearing a Rubik's cube has sucessfully completed another - but this time in his usual running gear.

Martin Bennett, of Leyland, took on the London Marathon and raised more than £500 for Rainbow House, in Mawdesley.

Martin Bennett wearing his previous costume in 2017

The 35-year-old completed the 26.2 miles in 4 hours, 23 minutes and 30 seconds. He ran his first marathon in 2013 when Rainbow House gave him the opportunity and then completed the Edinburgh Marathon in 2017 dressed as a Rubik Cube.

The father-of-two who works for Encon Insulation, Chorley, said: "After the marathon, I felt like a Dalek. Walking was fine but stairs were my nemesis. I didn't have much time to recover as the day after the marathon I had promised to take my children to the Natural History Museum in London, so I pent the day walking round there.

““Rainbow House is a local charity that captured my interest a few years ago because of its unique approach to helping children with disabilities. Ultimately, Rainbow House helps children with complex needs to lead more active and independent lives; and it helps them to achieve their potential. The charity gave me the opportunity in 2013 to run the London Marathon, something which I will be forever grateful. I am delighted to have been able to support them again by pushing myself to rise to the challenge, as the children do at Rainbow House daily.”

Lyndsay Fahey, head of strategic development and finance at Rainbow House, said: “It is fantastic that Martin decided to use his personal challenge to raise funds for us. Rainbow House provides a unique service for the rehabilitation of children and young people with disabilities. As we have no statutory funding and have to raise all of our own funds, every penny counts. We really appreciate his support.”