Leyland Festival Big Weekender announced for Worden Park

Forget driving off to Glastonbury or Bestival next year - a brand spanking new festival coming to Leyland promises to be the showstopping event of summer 2020.

We are talking an 80s-90s revival, a Friday night packed full of live music and possibly camping overnight on Worden Park at the exciting new Leyland Festival Big Weekender.

It is the brain child of Martin Carlin who is already in talks with acts for the stage.

“I’ve already got artists lined up to perform,” said Martin. “We are talking music from the 80s and 90s.

“We want to make this the outstanding event in the North West. We want it to put Leyland on the map.

“We are going to call its the Leyland Festival Big Weekender and we’re hoping to host it once a year.”

Kicking off the three-day festival on Friday, June 19 next year will be a night of partying to music from a big stage in Worden Park.

“We are expecting at least 3,000 people for the Friday,” said Martin. “There are looking into camping in the park overnight to give it that real festival feel.

“If we get more people then we will make the arena bigger. Initially it will be in one location in the park and if it outgrows that area we will move it to another area.“

Saturday will start in classic Leyland Festival style with a procession through town and on Sunday, Hough Lane will stay shut to traffic so that heritage vehicles can roll in for the day.

“There will be music stalls and I will also be linking with a vehicle museum for a celebration of the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day),” Martin added.

Coun Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Borough Council, said: “Year after year, we have seen Leyland Festival simply get better and better and the town has always embraced it with an infinite amount of enthusiasm, energy, passion and pride.

“But it is time to take it to the next level. Today’s announcement – confirming a new ‘Leyland Festival Big Weekender’ and a whole day of live music on the Friday of the festival – will be a phenomenal boost to the local economy and will not just benefit Leyland, but the whole of South Ribble and Lancashire.

“With the planning already underway for the event, we will be doing everything we can to make it a massive success.

“We are in talks with some amazing acts to play on the Friday of the Big Weekender, so we are all really looking forward to next year.

“I would like to thank the Leyland Town Team for their continuous enthusiasm and ambition – they never fail to put Leyland, its residents, and its businesses first, and together we will stage the biggest and best festival the borough has ever seen!”

Coun Aniela Bylinski Gelder, cabinet member for Community Engagement, Social Justice and Wealth Building, said: “I hope South Ribble residents are as excited about this news as I am!

"The Leyland Festival Big Weekender will be next summer’s standout event for the borough.

“The event always brings the town together – and yes, sometimes that means sharing an umbrella between ten people – but as ever, we are very optimistic for next year and we just want people to enjoy themselves right here in South Ribble.

“Local businesses stand to gain more than ever from the event being expanded – so I am really delighted that they will benefit in a huge way.

“I can’t wait to get closer to the event, when we can start announcing the live acts and drumming up interest in the event and the borough on a regional scale.

“My thanks go to the Leyland Town Team for their continued efforts in organising fantastic events for people across South Ribble to enjoy.”

The Big Weekender is being organised by the Leyland Festival committee and The Leyland Town Team, with the backing of South Ribble Council.

Get Leyland Festival Big Weekender dates locked in: June 19-21, 2020