Leyland 100-year-old who plays the piano at Chorley Evangelical Free Church donates £500 of her birthday money to missionary charities

A great grandmother has turned her 100th birthday into £500 for missionary charities.

Marion Needham, of Leyland, asked for donations to be split between Mission Aviation Fellowship, which flies medical supplies and school equipment to remote areas and Christian charity Barnabas Fund, rather than birthday gifts.

Marion Needham still plays the piano

The mother-of-three, with seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, is an active member of Leyland Pentecostal Church and plays the piano at Chorley Evangelical Free Church.

Her son, Andrew, said: “Mum has been a Christian all her life and is such a lovely lady. She is very active and she still knits clothes for underprivileged children in Malawi. She is always doing something for somebody else. With £500 donated for her birthday, she thanks everyone for their kindness.”

Marion celebrated her birthday with four parties: a family meal at The Owls, in Standish; a big party at Leyland Pentecostal Church; a lunch at Chorley Evangelical Free Church, and Leyland Pentecostal Church presented her with flowers and a buffet.

Andrew added: "Mum had a lovely birthday and was really overwhelmed. The party at the church was great as all her grandchildren and great grandchildren were there. She had a lovely time.

"Mum had a letter from the Queen, the Prime Minister and former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Amber Rudd, wishing her a happy birthday."



Marion grew up in Crawford Village, in Up Holland, where she met her husband, Harold, who died 47 years ago.

They moved to Leyland in the late 1940s. She made gas masks at Leyland and Birmingham Rubber Factory during the Second World War and was later a warden at Wright’s Fold Community Centre in Bent Lane.