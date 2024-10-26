'Legend': one of Chorley's oldest ever councillors is fondly remembered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a veteran Chorley councillor who served the borough until he was 86.

Eric Bell, who represented his home village of Whittle for 31 years, died last weekend, just over four years after his well-earned retirement.

He became one of the district authority’s oldest and longest-standing members after first being elected back in 1989.

More than 500 people have left fond memories of him beneath a Facebook post announcing his death, at the age of 91, recalling him - variously - as a “pillar of the community “ and “legend”.

Former Chorley councuillor Eric Bell has been fondly remembered

Former Conservative opposition group leader on Chorley Council, Alan Cullens, said his fellow Tory’s political longevity was actually down to a passion for people rather than politics.

“His main thing was dealing with issues like bins and parking - the grassroots of what a council is about. Representing [the area] was what mattered most to him.

“And everybody knew him - long before he became a councillor, he was Mr. Whittle. There are people who are in their 60s who were still calling him Uncle Eric.

“He was on the parish council, too - as well as being chair of the war memorial committee and having involvement with the village hall,” Alan said.

During his time on Chorley Council, Eric served as a cabinet member between 2006 and 2012, was a member of the planning and scrutiny committees at various points and was also the borough’s mayor in 2003/04.

The seemingly boundless energy required to still be such an active part of the local community well into his 80s was on display when Alan once accompanied Eric on a leaflet-dropping session when the latter was still a very sprightly sixty-something.

“We were going up quite a hilly lane, him on one side and me on the other and I’d say after he’d done about 17 houses, I was still on nine,”Alan said.

Paying tribute on behalf of Chorley's ruling Labour group, deputy council leader Peter Wilson said: "We were deeply saddened to hear that Eric has passed away. He was a long-serving councillor who dedicated so much of his time to residents in Whittle-le-Woods.

"Eric was respected by people from all political parties and held a variety of roles including being the borough's mayor. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Eric remained a keen walker after his retirement and also had a love of allotments.

His death comes just weeks after that of another Whittle political stalwart, John Walker, who sat on Chorley Council for almost 25 years.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Pat - and leaves behind a large family. His funeral will take place on 1st November at 3.15pm at St John’s Church in Whittle. The Bell family say everyone is welcome, but have asked that only close friends and family attend the crematorium.