Here’s your round-up of all 7 planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have either been granted, refused or fallen on the split decision fence.
1. Chapel Lane, Heapey
An application for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of part of an existing roof at a home at Beechwood Chapel Lane is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
2. Harrock Road, Clayton-Le-Woods
A planning application for a single storey rear/side extension and construction of an access ramp following the demolition of existing garage submitted by a Harrock Road home owner is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
3. School Lane, Euxton
An application for works to protected trees at School Lane awaits a decision Photo: Google Maps
4. Land adjacent to Old Wood Close, Chorley
An application for works to protected trees at land adjacent to Old Wood Close in Chorley has been met with a split decision Photo: Google Maps