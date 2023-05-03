News you can trust since 1886
Latest planning applications awaiting a decision in Chorley including a submission by a church.

Here’s your round-up of all 7 planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have either been granted, refused or fallen on the split decision fence.

By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST

Take a look at the 7 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

An application for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of part of an existing roof at a home at Beechwood Chapel Lane is awaiting a decision

1. Chapel Lane, Heapey

An application for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of part of an existing roof at a home at Beechwood Chapel Lane is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

A planning application for a single storey rear/side extension and construction of an access ramp following the demolition of existing garage submitted by a Harrock Road home owner is awaiting a decision

2. Harrock Road, Clayton-Le-Woods

A planning application for a single storey rear/side extension and construction of an access ramp following the demolition of existing garage submitted by a Harrock Road home owner is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

An application for works to protected trees at School Lane awaits a decision

3. School Lane, Euxton

An application for works to protected trees at School Lane awaits a decision Photo: Google Maps

An application for works to protected trees at land adjacent to Old Wood Close in Chorley has been met with a split decision

4. Land adjacent to Old Wood Close, Chorley

An application for works to protected trees at land adjacent to Old Wood Close in Chorley has been met with a split decision Photo: Google Maps

