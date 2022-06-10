Last post for Garstang postwoman after forty years service

Since 2005, in fact, she has exclusively posted mail on delivery rounds in Pilling and Stakepool.

However, this was just the final spell of a long career of mail delivery spanning no less than four decades.

And before that she worked for a time as a cleaner for the business.

Louise Williams posting at Garstang in 1986.

Her husband, Brian, whom she met at work, was formerly employed by Royal Mail at their Longridge Office until he retired some 18 months ago.

The couple now live at the historic cottages, Barnacre View, in Garstang's High Street.

It's fair to say that Louise has not only become one of the most familiar faces in Garstang but has delivered mail to almost every village, street, farm and cottage across this district.

In fact her very first postal round was Out Rawcliffe back in March 1982.

Louise Williams with all her colleagues from Royal Mail at her retirement send-off.

Occasionally, like many postal staff until recently, she was to be seen delivering mail by cycle to our streets.

On Tuesday June 7, she returned to join all her Royal Mail colleagues for a colourful send off at the delivery office when she was presented with gifts including a picture, bunches of flowers and balloons.

On behalf of everyone at the Garstang Delivery Office, she was thanked for all her years of dedicated service and wished a long and very happy retirement.

Louise Williams retirement do with S. P. Magill, of the CWU.