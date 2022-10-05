Last One to Die wins Lancashire’s Book of the Year Award
The winner of Lancashire's Book of the Year Award has been announced as young adult thriller writer Cynthia Murphy for her book Last One To Die.
The book tells the story of Niamh, an Irish-born 16-year-old arriving in London for the summer who discovers that girls are being attacked that look frighteningly similar to her.
Cynthia said: "Thank you so much for voting Last One To Die to be Lancashire Book of The Year 2022. It means the absolute world.
"This one feels extra special because I grew up in Bury and think of myself as a Lancashire lass." The Lancashire Book of the Year was the first regional book award for children when it was originally organised in 1987. It was won that year by Philip Pullman, who went on to great success with the His Dark Materials trilogy.
Read More
County Councillor Jayne Rear, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Lancashire's Book of the Year Award champions the books that strike a chord with our young people and is a fun and engaging way encourage more children to read for pleasure.
"It also helps us to achieve our goal of maintain the high literacy levels we have in Lancashire, something we are fully committed to."
A total of 28 high schools from across the county took part in the judging process this year, with representation from across the whole of Lancashire. All of the judges are Year 9 pupils.
The Lancashire Book of the Year Award was sponsored by UCLan for the 22nd year.