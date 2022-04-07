The West Lancashire Council has designated the Corner House at Wrightington as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) as the result of an application by the Save Our Corner House campaign and the parish council.

This means the owners of the 150-year-old establishment – who want turned the site into housing because they are struggling to make ends meet - cannot sell it for five years without first notifying the authority and the community.

The premises have been on the market since 2018 but have attracted little to no interest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Corner House

The Lawson family wanted to sell due to having no more money to invest in its upkeep, as a result of a decline in trade.

The ACV ensures that the community and its supporters are given the opportunity to purchase the pub. A formal entry to this effect has been placed on the Land Charges Registry and a restriction placed on the legal title to the Corner House site.

The joint chairs of the Save Our Corner House campaign, Lisa Edwards and Angelique Aitken, said: “The registration of the Corner House as an Asset of Community Value is an important step forward. But it does not prevent the current planning application for the demolition of the Corner House and building nine houses from being considered.

“In planning terms, the ACV is a ‘material consideration’ that must be taken into account by the council and is a clear indication that the Corner House is valued by the community – so the campaign continues.”

More than 60 formal objections have been submitted to the local authority by the community and campaign supporters.

The parish council and local MP Rosie Cooper, also oppose the demolition and the development of nine houses.

West Lancsh Council planning committee is likely to consider the planning application on April 21.

Lisa Edwards and Angelique Aitken added: “The 150-year-old Corner House is part of Wrightington’s heritage, and we believe could become a thriving business again.

"We welcome the support of all residents and from the regular customers of the pub and restaurant who want to see it preserved as a local attraction.”