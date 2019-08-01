Lancaster Social Facebook page taken down after competition concerns

A Lancaster social media site accused of running competitions in conjunction with local hotels without their knowledge has been taken down.

Lancaster Social’s Facebook page was taken down on July 31 after a woman accused them of running competitions in association with The Midland Hotel in Morecambe and Guy’s Thatched Hamlet in Garstang, without their knowledge.

Urshie Muller said she had contacted both hotels and neither were aware of the competition, nor had any affiliation with Lancaster Social.

She said: “I had been concerned about it for about a year but whenever I posted on the page it was removed and I was blocked.

“So after I saw another lady raise concerns I decided to contact two of the businesses the prizes were for and post the responses as many times as I could to raise awareness.”

Ms Muller received responses from both Guy’s Thatched Hamlet and The Midland stating they were not working in conjunction with Lancaster Social.

Guy’s Canalside Lodge later Tweeted that it had “not joined forces with Lancaster Social”, after the site announced it was giving away a three night stay at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet, in Garstang, and had “teamed up” with the venue.

The Lancaster Social Facebook page listed its offical website as www.lancastersocial.co.uk, which is still active.

It also states that it has been designed by Featured Media, with a Ryan James as executive director.

According to LinkedIn, Featured Media is based in Miami, Florida.

Ryan James, who is also know as Ryan Donaghey, Ryan Angelis, and Ryan Vines, also says he is the director at “British TV Talent”, and claims on his Facebook page to work at Lancaster University.

Ryan James says on his LinkedIn account: “Over the past 6 years I have been a graphic designer, & working with websites, since 2015 I have zoomed in on making revenue from Adsense & it’s working fantastically.

“I will be teaching people how to become big on social media and helping others to start making fantastic money online.

“I Am Also The Co-Founder Of Echo Buzz.”

The Lancaster Guardian has contacted Lancaster Social for comment.