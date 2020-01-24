Lancaster’s The Lovely Eggs ‘complete shock’ after topping official UK singles chart

It’s official! Lancaster’s The Lovely Eggs are Number 1 in the official UK singles chart.

Their newly released track This Decision is the UK’s biggest physical single of the week.

Lead singer and guitarist Holly Ross said the news came as a “complete shock”.

The Official Charts Company counts sales of CDs, vinyl and other physical singles across a seven day period, and The Lovely Eggs are offically number 1 up to yesterday, January 22. This Decision, which was released on January 10, has seen off competition from Gerry Cinnamon, The Pet Shop Boys, Massive Attack and Public Service Broadcasting to take the top spot.

The single is taken from the band’s forthcoming album I Am Moron.

Described as a “seething two minute and fifty seconds of rage” it has had widespread airplay from the likes of Iggy Pop, Marc Riley, Tom Robinson and Steve Lamacq.

Holly said: “It came as a complete shock to be honest!

“We just had an email from our distributor telling us that we should sit down before we read the email and we opened it and saw we were number one.

“It’s pretty ridiculous really. But we’ll take it!

“It’s nice to have Lancaster represented because music is such an important part of the city and we’ve had so much support from all our friends in Lancaster and our fans and promoters and venues who’ve we’ve worked with across the country for years.

“It feels pretty special. Roll on the new album in April!”

The duo, who have released five studio albums, will head out on a UK tour in April, followed by three dates in Ireland in May, including Belfast, Dublin and Limerick.

They have already sold out shows at The Brudenell Club in Leeds, The Portland Arms in Cambridge, and Gorilla in Manchester.

Other shows include Newcastle, Birmingham, London, Brighton, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

This Decision quickly sold out in vinyl format on The Lovely Eggs website, but you can still pre-order the new album, which is due out in April.