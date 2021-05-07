Lancaster reverend takes to the trees for zipwire challenge
A reverend from Lancaster is taking on a zipwire challenge to raise church funds and funds for the Lancaster Friends of Chernobyl Children (FOCC) group.
Revd Susan Seed, who is Rector of The United Benefice of Slyne with Hest and Halton with Aughton, said: "On May 8 I am planning to celebrate my big birthday by flying through the treetops of the Grizedale forest on seven different zip wires to complete a 3km trek.
"This is to raise funds for all the Churches in the Benefice where I am Rector and for the Lancaster Friends of Chernobyl Children's (FOCC) group of which I am a trustee.
"Several families in our parishes host children when they come and stay for a month each year, although no visits are possible at the moment.
" I've set up a 'Just Giving' page here and am hoping to raise £1000."
The justgiving page has already raised £610.