Lancaster reverend takes to the trees for zipwire challenge

Revd Susan Seed, who is Rector of The United Benefice of Slyne with Hest and Halton with Aughton, said: "On May 8 I am planning to celebrate my big birthday by flying through the treetops of the Grizedale forest on seven different zip wires to complete a 3km trek.

"This is to raise funds for all the Churches in the Benefice where I am Rector and for the Lancaster Friends of Chernobyl Children's (FOCC) group of which I am a trustee.

"Several families in our parishes host children when they come and stay for a month each year, although no visits are possible at the moment.

Revd Susan Seed pictured at Christ Church, Lancaster, showing the bell tower. Revd Susan is doing a zipwire challenge to raise church funds and funds for the Lancaster Friends of Chernobyl Children's (FOCC) group.

" I've set up a 'Just Giving' page here and am hoping to raise £1000."