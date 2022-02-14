Lancaster residents joined protests against rising energy bills and cost of living

The protest came after the expected OFGEM announcement to allow the doubling of energy bills.

“We are worried many thousands of people in our community will be driven to destitution by these rising bills” said Mary, a local community volunteer speaking before the protest.

“People’s pay is not rising with the cost of living, but the big energy companies profits are rising. It’s wrong that the poorest are hit hardest while the already rich energy company owners get even more”.

A protest against the rise in energy bills and the cost of living at Market Square, Lancaster. Photo: Michelle Adamson.

The protest was initiated by Lancaster and Morecambe’s new Tenants and Community Union.

TACU has been set up to campaign for renters rights in the area against problems like bad housing and unjust eviction threats.

The protest was also supported by other local groups, including Lancaster and Morecambe’s Trades Union Council.

Ian, a TACU member. said: "Many local people tell us they are really worried about rising costs of living. On top of this, many landlords are trying to raise the rent. People are at breaking point. That’s why we are launching a Tenants and Community Union.”

The protest and street meeting in Market Square had a range of speakers from the community and campaigning groups, plus songs and campaigning stalls.

