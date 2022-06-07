Full-time strongman coach Josh, 31, who runs Lean Body Strength Club in Morecambe, will be attempting a single arm dumbbell world record lift of around 15 and a half stone this Sunday as part of England’s Strongest Man u80kg at Kaos Strength Gym.

"I hold the current title of ‘England’s Strongest Man u90kg’ after coming first place in the England’s Strongest Man u90kg competition in 2021.

“The current world record is 96.2kg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Lancaster will be attempting a world record of lifting around 15 and a half stone with one hand at the weekend in Preston

“I have been working towards this record for the past five years and I know I am strong enough to achieve that and to try and beat this record.”

Josh, who has played sport all his life, has provided coaching for people all over the world, competing in India and Florida.

“If all goes well on my first attempt, I will push for 100 kilos on my second.

Josh Lancaster

"I train four to five times a week for two to three hours. I want to be the first under 80 kilo guy in history to break the 100 kilo barrier and I have surpassed 102 kilos in training.”

Tying in with his training, he has also set up a sponsorship for people to donate to help Ukrainian refugees.

"My in-laws have taken in two Ukrainian refugees which has massively inspired me to do something.

"I'll donate all the money to Ukrainian refugees and I will invest at least five per cent in advert spend in order to get this campaign to reach more people.

"I am hoping to raise over £1,000.”

No stranger to helping charities, in February he also delivered the Dumbbell MasterClass – with one session raising £382.63 for the Mental Health Foundation.

Josh, who weighs 12 and a half stone, added: “You have to be a certain weight to compete, but I always thought you had to be really big to lift those kind of things, but this is not the case and I hope I prove to people you can just be a normal body weight and that anyone can do it.”