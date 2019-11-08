Lancaster hospice worker is face of national LinkedIn TV ad

A member of the St John’s Hospice team has been chosen to appear in a national advertising campaign for LinkedIn – the world’s largest professional network.

Leah Brier was chosen from hundreds of hopefuls to be one of the faces for the new LinkedIn campaign, which uses billboard adverts, London Tube, main rail stations, television and social media advertisements.

The Tube advert.

LinkedIn chose Leah because of her story, which tells how she used LinkedIn to find her dream job in Lancaster as she was desperate to move back home.

The campaign explores the many reasons why people look for a new job and features the stories of real people who have made the leap and found a new role via LinkedIn.

Leah Brier, Head of Fundraising at St John’s Hospice, said: “I had been working in the Midlands and really wanted to get back home to Lancaster to be with my family and friends, find my dream job and hopefully get on the property ladder. I used LinkedIn and found my perfect job working at St John’s – I was so excited when I got the role and now I’m here I’ve never been happier.

“There are so many jobs out there but I wanted one that would make a big difference to people in the community.

“LinkedIn were looking for people who had used the site to search and find a job.

“After a series of phone calls and Skype interviews I was asked if I would appear in their advertising campaign.

“Being in the campaign means I can show people that dream jobs are available in charities and publicise the work of St John’s. The companies who have been involved in the advert have been very supportive of the hospice and it has helped open more eyes to the wonderful work that goes on here every day.

“Seeing my story on TV and on billboards is really quite surreal, especially when friends tell me they have seen me on their morning commute. My mum nearly jumped of the sofa when she saw it on TV!”

The adverts featuring Leah will run for the whole of November and a donation by the companies involved in producing the campaign will be made to St John’s Hospice.