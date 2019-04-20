Lancaster flat badly damaged in fierce blaze

Have your say

A Lancaster flat was badly damaged after a fierce blaze swept through it in the early hours .

Firefighters from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to a top floor flat in Greenfield House, St Peter's Mews, at around 2am today.

Officers wearing breathing apparatus entered the building fearing there may be people inside.

It transpired the occupants had gone out.

Officers found the blaze had taken a good hold of the flat, and used two hosereels to extinguish it.

Lancaster watch manager Kevin Warwick said the flat was totally burned out.

A full investigation was being launched into the cause today.