Lancaster comedian Jon Richardson and friends raise £25k for St John’s Hospice through Morecambe Winter Gardens gig

Lancaster comedian Jon Richardson returned to his roots at the weekend to help raise £25,000 for St John’s Hospice.

The comedian, who attended Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School, brought friends Sarah Millican, Gary Delaney, Lucy Beaumont and Matt Forde to the Morecambe Winter Gardens for a sell-out show.

Sarah Millican performs at Morecambe's Winter Gardens.

The ‘Jon Richardson and Friends’ Show sold out within hours of the tickets being put on online and people queued around the block to buy tickets!

The event was a huge success with more than 600 people enjoying an afternoon of comedy at the renowned Morecambe theatre.

The comedians pulled out all the stops to put on a great show and had the audience in stitches for hours.

Jon Richardson said: “We love coming to Morecambe; they are such a welcoming audience and they know how to enjoy themselves. Supporting St John’s Hospice is something I feel very strongly about and this year it is extra special because the hospice looked after my Uncle Robert last year.

“It is vital to support the hospice’s fundraising – they need to raise thousands of pounds every day so they can continue caring for people.”

Lucy Beaumont said: “Hospice fundraising is a must because a hospice is an integral part of the community. It becomes especially poignant when you’ve lost someone and you realise that a hospice looks after the families as well as the patients.”

Matt Forde added, “Jon is my best mate and I know how well St John’s looked after his uncle. When Jon asked me to support this show I immediately agreed – it’s a pleasure to raise money for a cause that is close to peoples’ hearts and is a local charity too. To be here at the Morecambe Winter Gardens is a real treat.”

Sarah Millican added: “Sometimes you are asked to do something and you know it’s the right thing to do.”

This is the fourth visit from Jon Richardson and friends, which have helped raise thousands of pounds for St John’s.

Community fundraiser Lisa Preston said: “This is like a dream come true – hundreds of hospice supporters all coming together to raise funds and have a cracking afternoon in Morecambe.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for buying tickets, for bringing the roof down with applause and making additional donations by buying raffle tickets.”