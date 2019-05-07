Lancaster bomber to perform a fly by for Preston Military Show

Have your say

An annual military show is set to return to Preston.

Visitors to Preston Military Show will get the chance to enjoy a family day out celebrating the army at Fulwood Barracks.

A spokesman for the show said: “It is a fantastic family day out for all civilians and personnel to enjoy.”

Displays from a parachute team, a military unit and weapon firing presentations are sure to entertain crowds.

Visitors will also be able to take a closer look at large military vehicles, Second World War aircraft and a Heuy helicopter.

A Lancaster bomber will even treat people to a fly past.

Military and cadet bands will provide the musical accompaniment to the day. An inflatable assault course, a climbing tower a Great War trench experience will keep youngsters and adults busy.

The Preston Military Show takes place at Fulwood Barracks in Watling Street Road on Saturday June 8. Gates open at 11.30am and entry is free.