Lancashire's most sought-after dog breed: Here are the most wanted breeds of adorable dogs – including the loving Golden Retriever

By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:18 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 14:27 GMT
Ever wondered which dog is Lancashire’s favourite?

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you will be spoilt for choice with the many breeds there are.

Latest data from puppies.co.uk has uncovered the most popular dogs that the residents of Lancashire are looking to buy.

From the lovelable Golden Retriever, to the reliable German Shepherd and even the dashing Dachshund, here are the top 10 most sought breeds in Lancashire.

Take a look and see if yours ranks on the list.

These are some of the most sought after dog breeds in Lancashire.

1. The top 10 sought after dog breeds in Lancashire

These are some of the most sought after dog breeds in Lancashire. Photo: Puppies.co.uk/Pexels/Canva

Dachshunds have become Lancashire’s top choice, with approximately 17,752 monthly searches for this breed. This loyal, pocket-sized dog costs up to £1,500.

2. Dachshund

Dachshunds have become Lancashire’s top choice, with approximately 17,752 monthly searches for this breed. This loyal, pocket-sized dog costs up to £1,500. Photo: Puppies.co.uk

Cocker Spaniel took the second spot, with an average of 12,593 monthly searches. Cocker Spaniels are extremely playful and people-oriented dogs, costing around £1,300.

3. Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel took the second spot, with an average of 12,593 monthly searches. Cocker Spaniels are extremely playful and people-oriented dogs, costing around £1,300. Photo: Pexels

Usually considered the perfect family dog, Golden Retrievers are third, with 8,876 monthly searches. The average cost of this breed is up to £2,500.

4. Golden Retriever

Usually considered the perfect family dog, Golden Retrievers are third, with 8,876 monthly searches. The average cost of this breed is up to £2,500. Photo: Pexels

