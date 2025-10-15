Lancashire's Ian McKellen raises thousands for charity with his own art

The legendary Lancashire actor Sir Ian McKellen has raised thousands of pounds for a charity with his own artwork...

Sir Ian McKellen pictured at the Gala screening of "The Choral" during the 2025 BFI London Film Festival on October 12, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Burnley born Ian is an internationally celebrated actor who has received a Tony Award, six Olivier Awards, and a Golden Globe Award throughout his career, but he has another string in his bow- art.

The Lord of the Rings and X-Men star was one of hundred of celebrities who sold their artworks for the national charity Epilepsy Action, which supports the 630,000 people living with epilepsy across the UK.

National Doodle Day is an annual event held by Epilepsy Action, where celebrities, artists and illustrators create ‘doodles’ that are auctioned to raise funds for the charity.

This year celebrated National Doodle Day’s 21st birthday and managed to raise more than £26,000 for the charity.

Sir Ian’s doodle raised £3,000 itself, which is the highest amount raised by him on his sixth time doodling for Epilepsy Action.

Sir Ian McKellen created a doodle of Gandalf, the character he plays in the Lord of the Rings movies. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “I’m delighted to lend my hand — quite literally — to National Doodle Day this year.

“My little Gandalf sketch joins countless others in raising vital funds for Epilepsy Action, whose work makes such a difference to so many lives.

“It’s a joy to be involved, and I hope these doodles bring both smiles and support where it’s needed most.”

As well as Sir Ian. award-winning actress Dame Joanna Lumley, comedian Donna Preston and singer Jade also sold their artworks for Epilepsy Action.

Jade Thirlwall teamed with up artist PopDoodle who created an drawing of the South Shields star, alongside the caption ‘Angel of my Dreams’ - the title of Jade’s debut solo single.

Jade signed the artwork and it sold at auction for £112.

Michael King, Doodle Day Lead at Epilepsy Action, added: “We’re delighted to announce that National Doodle Day 2025 was an amazing success, raising over £26,000.

“This one of our highest totals to date and is a perfect way to celebrate the fundraiser’s 21st birthday.

“I want to thank everyone who created a doodle for us, or who bid on or bought a doodle.

“A big thank you to some of our most loyal celeb doodlers including Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Joanna Lumley and Olivia Colman, as well as some of our newcomers such as JADE, Sir Ben Kingsley and the cast of Taskmaster.

“Every single penny goes towards helping Epilepsy Action provide their services that really can be life-changing.

“Despite being one of the most common conditions in the UK, many people with epilepsy often feel isolated and misunderstood, and this is something that Epilepsy Action is striving to change.

“With both high profile and the general public’s support, together we can all create a World Without Limits for people with epilepsy.”

You can find out more about Epilepsy Action by visiting: https://www.epilepsy.org.uk/.