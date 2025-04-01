Lancashire's Coleen Nolan crowned one of the UK's most loved daytime presenters

From Loose Women to This Morning, the UK is spoilt for choice with daytime television shows presented by our favourite faces but which presenters do the UK love watching the most with their morning coffee?

To find out, Betway researched a seedlist of 120 UK presenters, analysing Google search volume, Instagram following, and article engagement rates to reveal the most loved daytime TV faces.

Included in the top ten is Coleen Nolan, the Blackpool born star of Loose Women, but where exactly does she rank and who is she joined by?

Take a look below at the most loved TV presenters according to Betway’s analysis...

1 . UK's most loved daytime presenters Take a look at the 10 best loved daytime presenters in the UK. | Various Photo Sales

2 . Ruth Langsford (1) The Surrey based presenter has an annual GSV of 1,980,000; 1.1 million Instagram followers; and an article engagement rate of 394.123. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Stacey Solomon (2) The Dagenham born presenter has an annual GSV of 2,412,000; 6 million Instagram followers; and an article engagement rate of 230,947. | Getty Images for the NTA's Photo Sales