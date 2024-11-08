Lancashire TV star Coleen Nolan shares happy news of an addition to her family!

Blackpool born singer turned television presenter Coleen Nolan has shared some happy family news this week.

Coleen Nolan (pictured backstage of Loose Women) has got a new family member! | coleen_nolan on Instagram

Loose Woman panellist Coleen Nolan from Blackpool is already mum to three children, 28 pets and grandma to one but this week she welcomed one more family member to the fold.

On the popular ITV daytime show this week, 59 -year-old Coleen revealed that the family had just rescued a new dog called Booster - despite swearing she wouldn’t have any more.

Coleen told her fellow panellists, Ruth Langsford Myleene Klass and Kelle Bryan, :"So I'd already decided we have too many animals - so no more animals. But then Ciara sent me this video saying this little dog is in the rescue centre, he's 14.

"The people who owned him have just died, and the dog he grew up with has just died, and she said, 'No, my mum's not going to take it'.He's 14, and it's really, really hard to find adopters for older dogs, but when I went to see him in the sanctuary, he just cried, and he was trembling because he didn't want to go back in, and I was like, oh, we'll foster him.There was no way I'd give this dog back."

When Ruth asked Coleen how Buster was getting on at the Nolan household, Coleen answered: “He's loving life now and rules the roost.”

Will Coleen be getting any more?

Apparently so if Coleen’s aversion to odd numbers is anything to go by...

Coleen told the Loose Women: "We're up to 29 pets, but they're not all adopted and fostered. We're up to 29, and I hate odd numbers. I set a limit at six, and now we're up to 29, but I inherited a lot when I moved.”

The Blackpool born star also only got her 27th pet last week - having introduced her “brand new horse Bojack” to her 390,000 Instagram followers on the Wednesday.

If that timing is anything to go by, we can expect to see Coleen’s 30th four legged friend grace her social medai pages anytime now!

You can catch Loose Women on ITV1 weekdays at 12.30pm or on ITVX.