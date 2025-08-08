Lancashire star Jordan North ruins Cooking With The Stars host Tom Allen's trousers!

Lancashire celebrity Jordan North is currently starring in the ITV show Cooking With The Stars but he left a bitter taste in its host’s mouth this week...

Radio presenter Jordan North from Burnley is one of eight stars featuring in the latest series of Cooking With The Stars hosted by TV presenter Emma Willis and comedian Tom Allen.

On Sunday night, the Capital Radio host, who has also lived in Preston at various times in his life, sailed through to the final after defeating The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright in a cook off.

Although Jordan impressed the various hosts on the show with his cook off dish, this week he very far from impressed the show’s presenter Tom Allen.

On Wednesday morning, Tom joined Jordan on the Capital Breakfast show he hosts with Chris Stark and Sian Welby and it ended in a fashion catastrophe...

Cooking With The Stars host Tom Allen (left) and Capital Breakfast’s host Jordan North (right) | Capital

During the show, Tom took part in a doughnut glazing game - involving penty of cream- and probably thought he was safe from any more mess once the chaotic game was over.

35-year-old Jordan however ensured that was not the case as he accidentally dropped a full cream doughnut onto Tom’s lap!

The comedian exclaimed “Ooh! He’s only gone and spilled it on my trousers!” before adding “I’m going on This Morning after this.”

Former Preston College and Penwortham Priory Academy pupil Jordan begins profusely apologising as Tom continues: “You did that deliberately, Jordan!”

“Look, I’ve got cream all down my crotch now.”

A laughing Sian Welby chips in to say: “If you are watching on Global Player, you’ve got a right treat.”

Showing he’s not too offended, Tom replies “I mean, if that’s not a reason to watch on Global Player, I don’t know what is” before turning to Jordan and adding “Don’t worry about it, don’t worry about it. It’s a suit from Marks & Spencer, so I’ll go and get another one.”

Later on in the show, it was revealed that Jordan and Tom actually met for the first time at Wimbledon, when the pair were sat together with Lancashrie Big Brother host AJ Odudu.

Jordan even admitted that they nearly got kicked out Wimbledon due to one of Tom’s jokes.

Jordan said: “We nearly got thrown out, because we were on the Pimm’s, and the umpire shouted ‘Out,’ and Tom went, ‘That's more out than me!’ And I burst out laughing.”

Cooking with the Stars returns to ITV1/STV on Sunday, August 10 at 7pm and will be followed by the new series of Ridley.

It will be available on demand afterwards on ITVX/STV Player if you can’t watch it as it airs.