Lancashire based actress Cheryl Fergison has been spotted in a popular TV series, much to the delight of fans.

The London born star - who has lived on the Fylde Coast for nine years now - is best known for playing Heather Trott in the BBC soap Eastenders.

The now 59-year-old left the soap in 2012 after five years but has gone on to appear on shows such as The Spa, Big School, Hard Cell and Mr Bigstuff.

Despite her TV career, Cheryl sadly revealed In November 2024 that she had struggled so hard financially whilst suffering from womb cancer that year that she had to use a food bank.

Cheryl is thankfully now cancer free and it looks like her TV career is getting started again too as you may have spotted her back on your screens in an entirely different BBC show recently...

Cheryl Fergison as Stella in the BBC comedy series Mandy | BBC/Richard Harrison

What is Cheryl’s new role?

Cheryl, who lives in Cleveleys with her husband and son, has a role in the latest series of ‘Mandy’- a BBC Two comedy which is a high cry from the doom and gloom of Albert Square!

Mandy, written by and starring Diane Morgan as the titular character, follows a hapless, jobless woman called Mandy Carter as she tries to make her way in the world.

Cheryl made a surpise cameo in the first episode of series four where Mandy is forced to attend a restart scheme at her local job centre.

Stella, the character played by Cheryl, is one of the other jobless attendees at the scheme.

It takes a while for the former Big Brother star to utter her first line with Stella staying silent for an entire scene before eventually uttering just two words - that Mandy “looks dirty”.

The insult then leads the titular character to eventually buy an expensive new outift to prove Stella wrong, using money she got from performing illegal cosmetic sugery to an old schoolmate!

Pictured l to r: Mandy chracters Graham (Paul McNeilly), an adviser (Tom Basden), Mel (Yuriko Kotani) and Stella (Cheryl Fergison) | BBC/Richard Harrison

What has Cheryl said about her part in Mandy?

A day before series four of the show first aired, Cheryl simply shared a post to Instagram avertising Mandy with a clip from a news article and stills from the popular programme.

In the caption, she wrote “Starting 21st July series 4 She’s back “Mandy” the incredible @missdianemorgan” with no reference to her own part in the show.

Over a year ago the mum of one did however tease what we suspect is her Mandy cameo.

Whilst performing in a Cinderella pantomime up in Stornoway on the Scottish Isle of Lewis back in Janaury, Cheryl said: “Hope you all have a fab Friday, amazing Saturday, a wonderful Sunday and then I will be home and then I will be filming in London. Can’t say what but you know, it’s exciting!”

Although set in the fictional town of Ratcliffe in Lancashire, filming for Mandy series four took place largely across London and nearby Hertfordshire.

How did fans react to Chery’s appearance on Mandy?

Users on X seemed pretty pleased to see the former Eastenders star...

@MrsRemingtonFan: “Obsessed with Cheryl 'two words' Fergison. She did a cracking job”

@leoprincess1111: “i love it! she said all of 5 words. and for her cameo insiders say she was paid £350K. oh cheryl”

@nicmitchies: “can we talk about the amount of cameos in mandy cuz what do u mean cheryl fergison and martin lewis casually popped up within the first ep of series 4? #Mandy @missdianemorgan”

What else is new with Cheryl?

Over the weekend, the former soap star performed at Morecambe Pride 2025, having also performed at pride vents in Lancaster and Rotherham earlier this summer.

Cheryl is also gearing up for the release of her new autobiography.

Called ‘Behind The Scenes - My Secret Life Beyond EastEnders’, the book is due out on August 28.

It is available for pre-order now at all major retailers, including Amazon and Waterstones.