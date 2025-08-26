Lancashire star Cheryl Fergison reveals she had a stroke 3 months ago

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Lancashire based actress Cheryl Fergison has revealed some shocking health news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

59-year-old Cheryl, best known for playing Heather Trott in the BBC soap EastEnders from 2007 until 2012, this weekend revealed she is recovering from a stroke.

The mum of one, who who moved to the Fylde Coast eight years ago and now lives in Cleveleys with her husband and son, made the shocking revelation during an exclusive interview with The Mirror.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in May, Cheryl, who also had surgery for cancer of the womb in 2015, says she was watching TV at home when she first realised something was wrong.

The TV star explained: "I started to feel funny, with a really bad headache at the back of my head.

"I went to bed but couldn't settle. When I got up in the night to go to the bathroom, my balance completely went and I had to stop myself from falling over. My whole right side felt numb, heavy and tingly."

Cheryl phoned her son Alex, who used to work with elderly people and once he recongised the syptoms, he phoned an ambulance “straight away”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctors at Blackpool Victoria Hospital then confirmed she had suffered a stroke.

Cheryl Fergison, pictured on her Instagram this week, has revealed she is recovering from a stroke. | @cherylfergison1 on Instagram

London born Cheryl told the national paper: “I would say it was probably one of the lowest times in my life.

"One of the hardest things is to process what it does to you. One minute you're walking, talking, going to the shops; the next your world is rocked. It's shocking."

During the interview, the actress - who has also appeared on shows such The Spa, Big School, Hard Cell and Mr Bigstuff - revealed the longterm effects it had on her health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl, who is still having physiotherapy, said: “I have had to retrain my brain. I couldn’t even pick up a penny at first.

“You lose the ability to coordinate your hands, to walk properly, your balance is gone. It’s frustrating and makes you angry. But I’ve started to recover; I am coming on in leaps and bounds now.”

Although still recovering, it is also her 60th birthday tomorrow, and Cheryl says the incident has not put a downer on the milestone but rather given her a chance to reflect.

Cheryl said: “Material things don’t matter; they can be lost or broken, but memories are everything. Friends, family and laughter - that’s all that matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going into this new decade is a chance for a new me. I'm not ready to be put out to graze yet.”

Speaking on her Instagram page just yesterday Cheryl added that she had not deliberately been hiding her stroke, but rather was letting herself come to terms with what had happened to her before sharing it with the world.

Cheryl’s health revelation also comes just days before more revelations are hopefully to be made in her new memoir.

Called ‘Behind The Scenes - My Secret Life Beyond EastEnders’, the book is due out on August 28.

It is available for pre-order now at all major retailers, including Amazon and Waterstones.