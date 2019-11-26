Lancashire’s famous faces donate to auction to fundraise for new Neurological Care Centre in Fulwood

An array of Lancashire’s famous faces from the realms of TV, sport, and music have put their weight behind a new Neurological Care Centre in Fulwood.

Man United football star Phil Jones leads the famous faces donating to a Sue Ryder auction to help kit out the new Care Centre being built.

Ranvir Singh of Good Morning Britain

Among other stars donating a list of highly sought-after auction items are Marc Almond, one of the UK’s best loved singer-songwriters, Ranvir Singh of Good Morning Britain, Dave Spikey who starred in Phoenix Nights, comedian Jasper Carrott and James Walsh of band Starsailor.

It comes just in time for Christmas shoppers hoping to snap up a wonderfully unique gift for a loved one this year.

The items up for grabs include signed merchandise from Phil Jones, three signed photographs from Marc Almond, a signed vinyl from Starsailor, a tour of the Good Morning Britain set at the ITV studios in London and two tickets to multi award-winning comedian, actor and writer, Dave Spikey’s upcoming show in the North West.

Premier league footballer Phil Jones said: “Being a local lad, it makes me very proud to think that Sue Ryder’s new neurological care centre in Preston will lead the way in terms of specialist care.

"I’m delighted to be able to help the charity raise as much as possible to fund the equipment it needs to offer local people and families with neurological conditions and brain injuries the best service possible.”

Terry Mears, centre director for Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre Lancashire, said: “We are really delighted and overwhelmed that some of Lancashire’s best loved personalities have shown their support for our new neurological care centre, which will provide expert support and allow us to be at the forefront of modernising neurological care across the county.

“Money raised from these donations will go towards the provision of vital equipment that will support the work of the centre and help create the best environment for residents to thrive in their everyday lives, therapy sessions and social activities."

Bidders have until Friday, December 20 before the auction lot closes. Visit www.givergy.com/charity/sue-ryder

Bidding on the two tickets to Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan’s show at the Lancaster Grand Theatre will close on Friday, November 29, one week before the show.