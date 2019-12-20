Lancashire rapped over lack of Blue Badge policy

Have your say

Lancashire is among dozens of councils with no policy for prosecuting people who abuse the Blue Badge parking scheme.

The AA said councils must “get their act together”, after figures revealed just two-thirds have a policy for dealing with those who misuse badges.

Councils issue Blue Badges to people with disabilities to allow them to park closer to their destination.

Department for Transport data shows that Lancashire was one of 51 councils that did not have a policy in place for tackling misuse during 2018-19.

Across England, drivers abusing the system were prosecuted 1,432 times in 2018-19, an 18 per cent increase on the year before.

In 99 per cent of cases, the legal action was against non-badge holders.

The AA says the increase in prosecutions shows that more areas are “finally starting to tackle the issue”, but criticised councils without policies on the issue.

Edmund King, the motoring association’s president, added: “Councils without a policy must get their act together for the sake of the millions of Blue Badge holders who genuinely need them.

“Drivers must also show some more humanity and stop abusing the system.”

A spokesman for the Local Government Association said people could help their council win the fight against Blue Badge fraud by tipping off the local authority about suspected misuse.