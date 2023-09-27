Lancashire pub set to reopen with £100k makeover two years after losing its licence due to violent behaviour
The Bretherton Arms at Eaves Lane is getting ready to serve its first pint under new management after Chorley Council revoked the premises licence following a hearing of its licensing committee in May 2021 which raised concerns about violent behaviour and breaches of coronavirus regulations.
Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to confirm the Bretherton Arms will be reopening its doors in early October after more than two years of closure. We would like to wish the new operators much success with their new venture – we know they have some exciting plans and they are very much looking forward to welcoming back customers to this fantastic pub.”
Previously discussed, extensive plans aimed to transform the tired pub into a high quality local food and all-day coffee venue with half of the carpark turned into a 90-seater customer garden.
Tracy Duncan, area manager for Star Pubs and Bars previously told the Post: “We want to make The Bretherton Arms an asset to the area and a hub of the community once again. To give it a fresh start and help it thrive for the long term, our focus would be on turning it into the best pub in this part of Chorley.”
While nothing is set in stone as of yet, it is hoped to reopen on Saturday, October 7.