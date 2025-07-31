Watch Thea Cameron discuss her love for climbing and how she trains six days a week alongside work.

Thea Cameron started climbing at Boulder UK in Preston when she was 9 years old.

As she has grown up taking part in the sport, Thea has seen it become less male-dominated, with more women getting involved.

GB Team Climber Thea Cameron says she did her “first competition at 9 or 10” and has “been addicted ever since”

Thea, a GB Team Climber, said: “When I was a kid I just climbed everything. I just loved sports as a kid and I loved being involved with sport. I'd done dance with my sister and my sister was really good at dance, she went to loads of competitions and I was awful at it and I was very jealous of her being so good at it, and going to comps and getting medals and stuff so my granddad got me into climbing.

GB Team Climber Thea Cameron practises at Boulder UK, Walton Summit, Preston. | Iain Lynn

“I think I did my first competition at 9 or 10 and I won it so then I was like ‘ah this is something I'm good at’ and then I think it just grew from there. I've been addicted ever since I think.

“I definitely had to work for climbing. I went through a stage probably as a teenager, like most teenagers do, where I wasn't doing as well but it just motivated me more and made me want to try harder and yeah I just love the training side of climbing.

“Winters can be pretty tough, that's kind of the off season for competition climbing so that's where we do most of our base phase so it can be pretty tough, pretty cold, but worth it in the end.

GB Team Climber Thea Cameron says she has seen the sport become less male-dominated. | Neil Cross

“I train probably six days a week doing something, and then having one rest day a week so I spend a lot of time in here between working and training at the same time.

“Climbing is such a complex sport so there's so much that you have to be good at. There's fingers, shoulders, endurance, power endurance strength and then there's a technical side of it as well. So you could be the strongest person but if you've got no technique then it's not going to help you so you really need to drill in the technique side of climbing as well. We break it all down and then try and put different bits in.

“Historically, climbing is a very male-dominated sport but it is changing and it's really nice to see that, because I've grown up in the community seeing that change and more women coming into the sport. It's really cool to see so many women crushing hard.

GB Team Climber Thea Cameron says she "climbed everything" when she was a child. | Neil Cross

“When I was definitely younger, like a child, I'd come in and it would be predominantly men in the climbing walls. There are some nights in here now where it's just like mainly women which is pretty cool, yeah it's nice to see that change definitely.

“I think for me the British Bouldering Championships last year were pretty special.

“I got quite a bad injury at the start of the year and then it was a long road back and then that was really rewarding because I felt like I went out and climbed really well so that was really special for me.

“Just get involved, just get stuck in. Don't be afraid of trying to get into it and yeah, I think just give it a go.”