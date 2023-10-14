Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pair have been named by police at this stage only as Marley, 14 and 16-year-old Destiny, who were last seen in the Keepers Lane area of the Wyre village of Barnacre at 11.05am yesterday (Friday October 13).

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We believe they got a train from Blackpool to Manchester yesterday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nobody has heard from them since around 7pm, although we believe they are together.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are concerned about 14-year-old Marley (left) and 16-year-old Destiny (right) who are both missing from Wyre?

Marley is 5ft 1 and has long dark hair with faded red colour in it.

She was last seen wearing a cream crop top, cream joggers that say 'calm' on them, a cream jacket with a fur hood and grey crocks with bright blue socks.

She was carrying a beige handbag with a grey handle with writing on it.

Destiny is 5ft 4, with mousey brown shoulder length hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top, a black River Island coat and black trainers.

Between them, the girls have links to Blackpool, Preston, Manchester and Derbyshire.

Police added: “We are appealing for anyone with information about their whereabouts, whether that be the public, the girls themselves or their friends, to contact the police straight away because we are very concerned about their welfare.”

To report any details to the police, phone 101, quoting log 1524 of October 13, 2023.