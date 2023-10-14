News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police in appeal over two missing girls, aged 14 and 16, thought to have caught train from Blackpool to Manchester

Concerns have been raised over two missing teenage girls who are believed to have been at Blackpool North Railway Station.
By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Oct 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 14:47 BST
The pair have been named by police at this stage only as Marley, 14 and 16-year-old Destiny, who were last seen in the Keepers Lane area of the Wyre village of Barnacre at 11.05am yesterday (Friday October 13).

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We believe they got a train from Blackpool to Manchester yesterday evening.

"Nobody has heard from them since around 7pm, although we believe they are together.”

Police are concerned about 14-year-old Marley (left) and 16-year-old Destiny (right) who are both missing from Wyre?Police are concerned about 14-year-old Marley (left) and 16-year-old Destiny (right) who are both missing from Wyre?
Marley is 5ft 1 and has long dark hair with faded red colour in it.

She was last seen wearing a cream crop top, cream joggers that say 'calm' on them, a cream jacket with a fur hood and grey crocks with bright blue socks.

She was carrying a beige handbag with a grey handle with writing on it.

Destiny is 5ft 4, with mousey brown shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top, a black River Island coat and black trainers.

Between them, the girls have links to Blackpool, Preston, Manchester and Derbyshire.

Police added: “We are appealing for anyone with information about their whereabouts, whether that be the public, the girls themselves or their friends, to contact the police straight away because we are very concerned about their welfare.”

To report any details to the police, phone 101, quoting log 1524 of October 13, 2023.

For immediate sightings phone 999.

