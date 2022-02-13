Lancashire Police ask for help finding missing ex-police officer and submariner from Burscough

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal to the public to help them find missing 51-year-old retired Police Firearms Instructor Steven Prentice from Burscough.

Steven was last seen in the early hours of today (Sunday, February 13) in the Mill Lane area of the town, and police say they are "becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare".

Steven, who also spent 10 years in the Submarine Service in the Royal Navy, is described as 6ft 3ins tall with short grey hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and brown boots.

He has links to Ormskirk and Skelmersdale in Lancashire and the Maghull area of Merseyside.