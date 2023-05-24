News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police are “now really concerned” for the welfare of a 29-year-old man last seen at Royal Preston Hospital

Lancashire Police are “now really concerned” for the welfare of a 29-year-old man last seen at Royal Preston Hospital yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 23.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th May 2023, 07:18 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Greenwood was reported missing to police on Tuesday morning after being last seen at around 11:30am leaving Royal Preston Hospital in Fulwood.

When the 29-year-old was last seen he was wearing a dark grey dressing gown, a black t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and black shoes.

Daniel is described as having long dark hair and a slim build, and he is also known to frequent Blackpool and Chorley.

Police appealing for help to find missing 29-year-old Daniel Greenwood.Police appealing for help to find missing 29-year-old Daniel Greenwood.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We’re now really concerned for Daniel’s welfare and are now asking for the public’s help. If you think you may have information that could help us find Daniel please contact 101 quoting log 411 of 23 May. For immediate sightings please call 999.”

