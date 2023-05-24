Daniel Greenwood was reported missing to police on Tuesday morning after being last seen at around 11:30am leaving Royal Preston Hospital in Fulwood.

When the 29-year-old was last seen he was wearing a dark grey dressing gown, a black t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and black shoes.

Daniel is described as having long dark hair and a slim build, and he is also known to frequent Blackpool and Chorley.

Police appealing for help to find missing 29-year-old Daniel Greenwood.