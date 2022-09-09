Lancashire pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with books of condolence and floral tributes
Books of condolence have opened across Lancashire as people pay their respects following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
As the nation enters a period of mourning, people across the county are invited to leave their own personal tributes to Her Majesty, either online or in traditional books of condolence, or by way of floral tribute.
The royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.
Online
Lancashire County Council have an online book of condolence were you can share your tribute to the Queen.
You can also pay your respects in person in the following ways:
Preston
- Write in one of the traditional books of condolence, which are available to sign at the Chapel in Christchurch Precinct, County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston.
- You can also lay a floral tribute for Her Majesty at County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston, in memory of the Queen
Leyland and South Ribble
- A book of condolences has been placed in the Civic Centre, West Paddock, Leyland.
- An e-book of condolences is also available here.
Lancaster and Morecambe
- Books of condolence will be placed at both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls, which will be open from 9am to 5pm today (Friday, September 9) and subsequent weekdays, and 10am to 4pm on Saturday.
- Alternatively, you can sign the online Lancashire-wide book of condolence on Lancashire County Council's website.
- Details of further condolence events marking Her Majesty's passing will be announced in due course for Lancaster and Morecambe.
Blackpool
Blackpool Council say they will provide details on how you can pay your respects later today.
Burnley
- Burnley Council will make announcements about a book of condolence, the laying of flowers at the Peace Garden, a memorial service, and other local arrangements in due course.
Blackburn and Darwen
- A national book of condolence will be available to members of the public to sign at both Blackburn and Darwen Town Halls or via the Council’s website in due course.