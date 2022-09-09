As the nation enters a period of mourning, people across the county are invited to leave their own personal tributes to Her Majesty, either online or in traditional books of condolence, or by way of floral tribute.

The royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.

Online

A woman kisses a small child as they look at the flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire County Council have an online book of condolence were you can share your tribute to the Queen.

You can also pay your respects in person in the following ways:

Preston

- Write in one of the traditional books of condolence, which are available to sign at the Chapel in Christchurch Precinct, County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston.

Queen Elizabeth II speaking during an audience at Windsor Castle. Picture credit: Steve Parsons/PA Photos

- You can also lay a floral tribute for Her Majesty at County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston, in memory of the Queen

Leyland and South Ribble

- A book of condolences has been placed in the Civic Centre, West Paddock, Leyland.

- An e-book of condolences is also available here.

Flowers with a message left outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022.

Lancaster and Morecambe

- Books of condolence will be placed at both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls, which will be open from 9am to 5pm today (Friday, September 9) and subsequent weekdays, and 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

- Alternatively, you can sign the online Lancashire-wide book of condolence on Lancashire County Council's website.

- Details of further condolence events marking Her Majesty's passing will be announced in due course for Lancaster and Morecambe.

Blackpool

Blackpool Council say they will provide details on how you can pay your respects later today.

Burnley

- Burnley Council will make announcements about a book of condolence, the laying of flowers at the Peace Garden, a memorial service, and other local arrangements in due course.

Blackburn and Darwen