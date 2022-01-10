Lancashire neigbhours celebrate huge windfall in People’s Postcode Lottery

The cash windfall comes after the Clayton-le-Woods neighbours’ postcode, PR6 7RE, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Sunday, January 9.

Jan Spencer-Kelly, 42, was left stunned with her £30,000 windfall especially as she had only moved to the winning street near Chorley in the last six months.

Originally from the area, Jan said: “I’m going to help my son to buy his first house. We only moved to this postcode six months ago from Hertfordshire.

Jan celebrates after winning £30,000

“My son is still down there and I’m obviously keen for him to move up here and be closer. He’s looking to move just 10 minutes away from here. He’s done really well to save up for a deposit for a house so if we can help out in any way then we’ll do that.”

Jan, who works in event management and as a life coach, said that winnings could help her as she’s in the process of setting up her own business.

When asked how she would celebrate the good news Jan joked: “I’m going out for breakfast with my mum and my sister in the morning and they’ve said I’ll be paying for that!”

Michelle Knowles, 62, was another to receive a knock on the door from the lottery and found how much she had won alongside her partner Mark.

The couple were left stunned with a prize cheque for £30,000 and Michelle said she hoped to use some of the winnings for a trip away.

She said: “We want to go on holiday because we’ve not been on holiday since 2019. Somewhere like Italy, Greece or Spain. Have some sunshine! Maybe a little later on in the year.”

Michelle added that some of the winnings would go towards the couple’s pension and that they would treat their son as well.