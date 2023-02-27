Lancashire man who contacted minor for sexual gratification has court date for sentencing postponed
A Lancashire man who contacted a minor for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification has had his court date for sentencing adjourned.
Stephen Powell, 43, from Eskdale, Skelmersdale, who admitted the offence, has been remanded in custody after having his Preston Crown Court date for sentencing last December adjourned.
On Saturday, September 10, Mr Powell intentionally attempted to communicate with Izzy, a person under 16 and that communication was of a sexual nature.
A mention hearing is due to take place on Monday, April 17.