Lancashire man who contacted minor for sexual gratification has court date for sentencing postponed

A Lancashire man who contacted a minor for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification has had his court date for sentencing adjourned.

By Emma Downey
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 3:04pm

Stephen Powell, 43, from Eskdale, Skelmersdale, who admitted the offence, has been remanded in custody after having his Preston Crown Court date for sentencing last December adjourned.

On Saturday, September 10, Mr Powell intentionally attempted to communicate with Izzy, a person under 16 and that communication was of a sexual nature.

Stephen Powell, 43, from Eskdale, Skelmersdale, who intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 for his own sexual gratification has had his sentencing at Preston Crown Court adjourned
A mention hearing is due to take place on Monday, April 17.

