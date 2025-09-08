Lancashire actress Jane Horrocks joins RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 7 as celeb judge
The internationally famed competitive reality show is once again showcasing the best of drag, with 12 new queens entering the ‘werkroom’ ready to take on tough challenges.
RuPaul is joined by Drag Race veterans Alan Carr, Graham Norton, and Michelle Visage, as they search for the UK’s next Drag Race Superstar, as well as new celebrity guest judges.
Lancashire’s legendary actress Jane Horrocks is among the famous faces ready to judge the queens, as is Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, TV presenter and comedian, Joel Dommett and West End maestro Mazz Murray.
Jane Horrocks said: “I loved being on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. All the queens were super talented. I wanted them all to win!”
Other top celebrities include actor and comedian, Michelle de Swarte, Sugababe Mutya Buena, Girls Aloud icon Nadine Coyle, comedian Sophie Wilan and Chewing Gum star Susan Wokoma.
In addition, radio host and podcaster, Jordan North, will be appearing as a “super special guest”, and acclaimed choreographer, Claudimar Neto, returns.
An official release date for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK seven season has not yet been revealed, but the BBC say it is “coming soon”.