The award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is returning to BBC iPlayer and BBC Three this autumn with an impressive line-up of celebrity guest judges, including a renowned Lancashire actress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The internationally famed competitive reality show is once again showcasing the best of drag, with 12 new queens entering the ‘werkroom’ ready to take on tough challenges.

RuPaul is joined by Drag Race veterans Alan Carr, Graham Norton, and Michelle Visage, as they search for the UK’s next Drag Race Superstar, as well as new celebrity guest judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire’s legendary actress Jane Horrocks is among the famous faces ready to judge the queens, as is Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, TV presenter and comedian, Joel Dommett and West End maestro Mazz Murray.

RuPaul. | Getty Images for RuPaul's Drag Race

Jane Horrocks said: “I loved being on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. All the queens were super talented. I wanted them all to win!”

Other top celebrities include actor and comedian, Michelle de Swarte, Sugababe Mutya Buena, Girls Aloud icon Nadine Coyle, comedian Sophie Wilan and Chewing Gum star Susan Wokoma.

Jane Horrocks will appear at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

In addition, radio host and podcaster, Jordan North, will be appearing as a “super special guest”, and acclaimed choreographer, Claudimar Neto, returns.

An official release date for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK seven season has not yet been revealed, but the BBC say it is “coming soon”.