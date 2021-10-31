Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service free individual trapped on river bank on Carr Road in Nelson

Two fire engines have helped free an individual who became trapped on a river bank at Carr Road in Nelson

By Emma Downey
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 2:36 pm
The Fire and Rescue Service came to the aid of an individual trapped on a river bank this afternoon.

At around 12.14pm today two fire engines from Nelson and Burnley attended Victoria Park, Carr Road in Nelson where one person was trapped on a river bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters used a triple extension ladder to rescue the individual.

Little is known at present as to how the person became stuck.

Victoria ParkNelsonBurnley