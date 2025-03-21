Lancashire Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon makes adorable prediction on trip to Disneyland
Just two months after giving birth to her and PNE playing fiance Ryan Ledson’s newborn daughter, Coronation Street star Lucy from Blackpool has jetted off on a family holiday to Disneyland Paris.
The occasion marks the Fylde Coast based parents first trip away as a family of four with two-year-son Sonny and two-month-old daughter Nancy of course in tow.
29-year-old Lucy shared her first set off photos from the trip with her 599k Instagram followers yesterday.
In the first post, captioned “me and my disney girl”, Lucy - wearing a Minnie Mouse hairband- hugs an adorabale looking Nancy whilst enjoying some shade outside the Peter Pan ride.
Lucy’s former Coronation Street colleague Helen Flanagan, who attended school in Lancashire, commented heart eye emojis under this image.
A few hours later, former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil Lucy then shared two more images from the day in which she made a very cute prediction in the caption below.
Alongside two pictures of Sonny being held up by one parent at a time, Lucy wrote: “don’t think we are gunna get a normal smile for a while”.
The mum of two’s comment is a reference to little Sonny’s excited face as in both pictures he poses with his mouth open as wide as he possibly can make it.
In the comments, fans were quick to express how cute the images were for instance one wrote: “ ww what lovely pictures of you and your little one he's a handsome little chap and he's absolutely adorable and is well cute and you look absolutely gorgeous...”
Another said: “These are the best smiles though. I love when my toddler smiles like this”
To her Instagram story, Lucy also shared a video of the family watching the fabulous fireworks display at the Sleeping Beauty Castle in the centre of the post.
Another story post shows Lucy holding Sonny up on her hip as she tries to get him to shout ‘Yay’ with her.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.