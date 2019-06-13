Lancashire church becomes one-stop shop for brides and grooms-to-be

Final preparations are underway for a unique wedding fayre at a Garstang church.

Shirley Rawlinson and David Brewin. members of St Thomas’ Church have decided to branch out and use the building in Church Street as a one-stop-shop for brides and grooms-to-be.

Shirley said: “We wanted to get the church recognised and we were discussing ideas to generate money. This was an idea I had, and the new vicar said go for it’.

“There are lots of wedding fayres in our part of Lancashire, but how many include a reception venue and a church?”

On Saturday, June 23, between noon and 3pm, there will be wedding professionals offering their services in photography, hair, makeup, wedding stationery, wedding cakes and extra touches such as a photo booth and a gin and fizz van.

There will also be a catwalk displaying wedding outfits and to top everything off, a mock wedding will be staged in the church, accompanied by a choir and a soloist singing Ave Maria.

Shirley added: “We really want to showcase what can be done, and also our new parish hall.

“It’s been hard work to organise this and we are praying that everything comes together.”

As well as wedding items to purchase, the day is aimed at encouraging people to think about having a church wedding, with Revd John Griffiths on hand to discuss the wedding ceremony.

Latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show there were 239,020 marriages between opposite-sex couples in 2015, a decrease of 3.4 per cent from 2014. Religious weddings fell by eight per cent.