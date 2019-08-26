Labour Cabinet member in Preston branded "immature" and "disgraceful" after Tweet shows him with others burning Conservative poster

A controversial Tweet from a Labour councillor in the Cabinet at Preston City Council has been branded "immature" and “disgraceful” by members of the Conservative group.

Coun Freddie Bailey, who was promoted to the role of Cabinet member for Community Wealth Building after the local elections in May, appeared to be celebrating 40,000 Twitter followers with a picture of him with friends burning a Conservative party poster.

Conservative councillors hit back calling coun Bailey a "Nazi" following his controversial Tweet.

In the Tweet, which he has since deleted, coun Bailey said: “40k followers on Twitter. Thanks people.”Behind him a man can be seen burning the blue poster, which had been covered in graffiti.

Retweeting the image Preston Conservatives hit back, calling coun Bailey a “Nazi” saying, “he’ll be burning the Torah next”. They also warned followers, “this is what a Corbyn future looks like”.

In a statement following the online spat Conservative deputy group leader coun Ron Woollam said: “The burning of a political flag is disgraceful behaviour by coun Freddie Bailey, which could quite easily be construed as a hate crime and could be inflammatory.

“Such acts are offensive, and coming from an elected councillor are immature and lacking respect and responsibility.

“Are Labour in total disarray? First a cabinet member leaks a confidential report regarding the market via Twitter and then a different cabinet member burns a political flag.”

Coun Bailey has been contacted for a statement.

Meanwhile the Liberal Democrat group at the city council called on members of both parties to grow up.

Leader of the Lib Dems John Potter said: “We don’t care what they say to each other on Twitter, we are too busy knocking on doors and representing our residents.

“Maybe both sides should stop acting like children and remember the communities they are supposed to be representing.”