KT Boutique Chorley charity night fashion show proves style has no size or age

KT Boutique clothing store in Chorley held a charity fashion show in aid of Derian House on Thursday evening which was attended by former Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown who modelled her childrenswear range Conscious Children.

By Emma Downey
4 minutes ago

The event, which was held in the Lancastrian Suite at Chorley Town Hall raised £725 for the children’s hospice.

Owner KT Boutique Karen Todd said: “What an amazing night! After lots of planning and even more hard work, the fashion show was a fantastic success. We wanted to create an inclusive event that would help promote local businesses and raise awareness and money for a wonderful local charity, Derian House. I think we achieved our goals, as well as giving the people of Chorley and the surrounding areas a great night out.

“The new collections from K T Boutique were greatly received. Leanne Brown’s ‘Conscious Children Collection’ and Sutcliffe’s opticians completed the line up of what became an amazing show.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part and who came to support our first fashion show, we couldn’t have done it without you and we can’t wait to start planning the next show.”

1. KT Boutique Charity Fashion Show

Singer Just Giorge with former ITV star of The Real Housewives of Cheshire Leanne Brown

Photo: UGC

2. KT Boutique Charity Fashion Show

Owner of KT Boutique Karen Todd inside her clothing store with former Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. KT Boutique Charity Fashion Show

One woman shows how its done

Photo: UGC

4. KT Boutique Charity Fashion Show

These boots are made for walking

Photo: UGC

