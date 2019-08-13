Kitten’s life saved by lorry driver on M6 near Lancaster

A ginger kitten found on the slip road of the M6 junction 34 at Lancaster was saved by a lorry driver.

Driver for Monks Contractors Graham Sloan spotted the tiny kitty which looked injured at 11am on Monday, August 12 and brought it back to the Blackburn depot in his wagon.

Kitten Valentine (left) and his sister tuck into a dish of tuna after his adventure.

The kitten was taken to the local vets and was said to be six months old and very friendly.

Monks Contractors posted pictures and messages on their Facebook page in an attempt to trace the kitten’s owner.

Cats Protection Lancaster and Morecambe shared the appeal which appears to have worked as the kitten is now home with his owner.

Today, Monks Contractors posted: “Thank you everyone for all the comments, we are very pleased that this cat has now been reunited with his lovely owners this morning! Thank you to our caring driver Graham Sloan for picking this cat up out of danger.”

Owner Holly Anna Bogucka said on the post: “Thank you to Graham and Monks you have all restored my faith in humanity! Valentine is at home with his sister having tuna breakfast after his big adventure!

“Thank you all again words cannot describe.”

Valentine is pictured happily tucking into a dish of tuna with his sister.